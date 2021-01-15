Parking Meter Rates Increasing In Downtown Lafayette, Will Now Be Enforced 24/7 Including Nights And Weekends

Starting on Tuesday (Jan. 19), drivers using parking meters in downtown Lafayette should expect to see an increase in the rate.

In addition to an increase from 50 cents to $1 per hour, parking meters will now be enforced 24/7 including nights and weekends. This is a significant change as meters are currently monitored Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A press release from LCG details the changes along with plans to implement parking payments via smartphones.

So be aware of the changes when you head downtown and be on the lookout for the mobile option. I, for one, am excited about the option to monitor and extend your time remotely from the convenience of my smartphone.

