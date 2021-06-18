Parents Brawl on Field at T-Ball Championship Game [VIDEO]

Why do parents do this?

Watch as a massive brawl breaks out on a T-Ball field in Kentucky during a championship game.

The fight reportedly all started after an umpire's call on the field. Yes, they must take it that seriously in Kentucky.

The sad part to all of this is that this type of behavior happened in front of 5-to-7 yeard old kids. Sorry, but I could not imagine acting this way in front of my kids or any group of kids for that matter.

Here are just a few comments from the above video.