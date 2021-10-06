Paragon Casino Resort Launches Sports Betting Today

Sports betting is available starting later today at one Louisiana casino.

Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville has partnered with Betfred Sports and as of 3:00 pm this afternoon, sports and gaming enthusiasts will be able to place their first bets.

Betfred Sports is a sports betting operator currently available in select U.S. states. Their latest location is inside Paragon Casino Resort through the addition of a Las Vegas-style sportsbook known as The Draft Room.

The Ehrhardt Group / Paragon Casino Resort

Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer, says, “Louisiana is an exciting opportunity for Betfred Sports to continue its expansion in the U.S. after successful launches in Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania. We look forward to utilizing our 50 years of bookmaking experience with our fantastic partner, Paragon Casino Resort, to bring the best sports betting experience to bettors in the state.”

As you can see by the pictures, The Draft Room is first class. It includes 600 square feet of wall-to-wall sports, 20 new slot machines, three VIP sections, and live sports all day long.

The Ehrhardt Group / Paragon Casino Resort

The Ehrhardt Group / Paragon Casino Resort

There's also great food like brick oven pizza, tasty burgers, and tantalizing grilled oysters. And, of course, you'll be able to grab a brewski, as they have over 80 beer options, including craft specialties.

“Our partnership with Betfred Sports marks a new chapter for Paragon – which has always been a source of pride for Marksville and the people of Louisiana,” General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort, Marshall Sampson, Sr., said. “With this new partnership, I hope visitors from across the region will have the chance to experience it for themselves. Together, we are offering a first-class sports betting platform and venue that will make Paragon Casino Resort the place to bet and watch games in Louisiana.”