Panthers to Reopen Facility, Saints Expected to Play on Sunday

It looks like the New Orleans Saints will return to action this Sunday afternoon when they play host to the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Earlier this week, there was a potential coronavirus scare concerning the Panthers, who cleared all out coaches, players, and staff members from their practice facility after an "unconfirmed positive" test within their organization.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Carolina has had no more positive tests and will be reopening their facility.

The Panthers have shut down their facility and have instructed everyone to "work remotely" through Tuesday.

Carolina is scheduled to play the Saints this Sunday (Oct. 25)—which is also set to mark Teddy Bridgewater's first trip back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after signing with the Panthers.

The Saints are currently 3-2 on the season, while the Panthers will enter at 3-3.

Kickoff time on Sunday is slated for noon.