Panthers Have Interest in Vonn Bell

An NFC South rival is interested in the services of New Orleans Saints safety Von Bell.

The Carolina Panthers apparently have an interest in the 25-year old Bell.

A second-round pick out of Ohio St. in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bell has spent his entire career in New Orleans, appearing in 61 games, including 45 starts.

Last season, Bell started in all 13 of his games for the Saints, compiling 89 tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

The Saints are also reportedly trying to bring Bell back.