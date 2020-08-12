Paleontologists Have Named a New Dinosaur

(Sci-news.com) 2020 has been a freakshow of a year. Everything seems to be changing, fast. A new virus, newly discovered worms miles under the ocean, new faces in politics, changes in the way we earn a living and if that weren't enough, three paleontologists in the UK have named newly discovered dinosaur bones. Yes, it's official, 2020 has delivered another first, a brand new dinosaur.

Bones unearthed in 2019 off the coast of England, have now been verified as that of a cousin to the Tyrannosaurus rex. And its name is...drum roll, please...Vectaerovenator inopinatus!

Reachers believe Vectaerovenator inopinatus lived about 115 million years ago during the Cretaceous period and about the length of a mid-size car.

The original set of bones were found on the Isle of Wight, UK by Robin Ward. Additional bones were found later by two other hunters. All three men will be credited for the discovery.