PAC-12 CEO Group Unanimously Votes To Postpone All Sports Through 2020

Another big domino falls in the world of college football amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the Pac-12 announced it will postpone all sports until 2021.

The vote among the conference's CEO group was unanimous.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a press release. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

Pac-12 student-athletes under scholarship will keep their scholarship, and the conference will work with the NCAA in regards to players not losing a year of eligibility.

The Pac-12's decision follows the Big 10's announcement of postponing fall sports until the spring.

However, spring sports are no guarantee.

If a reliable vaccine is not in place to treat COVID-19, athletic departments who have punted to the spring may be making a similar decision to the current ones.

Between the Pac-12, Big 10, Mountain West Conference, MAC and a pair of independents (UConn, UMass), 53 schools have canceled fall football.

The number of D1 FCS college football teams who have not canceled 2020 football this fall is 77.

"Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble," added Scott. "Our athletic programs are part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant."