Oscar De La Hoya Plans to Box Again

An 11-time world champion who hasn't fought for 12 years is apparently going to be returning to the boxing ring once again.

47-year old Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN on Wednesday that he plans to end his retirement.

De La Hoya's last fight was in December of 2008, when he quit on his stool after the eighth round of a fight against Manny Pacquiao, after which he announced his retirement.

After winning a gold medal for the United States in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, De La Hoya went on to win major world titles in six different weight classes, with his first being the WBO junior lightweight title in 1994.

Before retiring, De La Hoya had compiled an overall record of 39-6, with 30 wins coming by knockout.

Since retiring, De La Hoya has worked as a promoter in both professional boxing and mixed martial arts.

To get ready for his return, De La Hoya plans on participating in exhibition fights with the likes of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.