Orkin’s Top Cities for Mosquitos in 2021 Includes Lafayette

I was just telling a co-worker the other day that I had gotten bit by more mosquitos this summer than I had in the last couple of years combined. I'm not sure why, but I guess I assumed that the crazy ice storm we had earlier this year would have killed off most of the pesky critters. Oh, how wrong I was.

Orkin Pest Control has released their annual list of Top Mosquito Cities, and no one in Louisiana should be surprised that we've got four locations in the top 50. Frankly, I thought there would be more! I've listed the top 6 across the nation below, followed by the locations here in the Bayou State. And I love the fact that Orkin is partnering up with the Red Cross this year for the “Donating Blood Should be Voluntary” campaign. Enjoy your summer, and y'all make sure to keep the bug spray handy.