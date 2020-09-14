Oreo Introducing Limited Edition Gingerbread-Flavored Cookie For Holiday Season
Oreos have blasted right past pumpkin spice and are going straight to gingerbread.
That's right, in celebration of the upcoming holiday season, the sandwich cookie brand has unveiled a brand new limited edition gingerbread flavor.
According to the folks at Oreo, the specialty gingerbread flavor has already hit store shelves.
The new flavor features two gingerbread-flavored cookies sandwiched around Oreo's original creme filling, swirled with "crunchy sugar crystals." Each cookie also comes in one of five "festive designs."
This new spicy cookie is the first-ever gingerbread offering from Oreo. The treats are available nationwide but do keep in mind that they'll only be available while supplies last.