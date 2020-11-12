Opelousas High Cancels Final Two Football Games Due to COVID-19

Opelousas High School has announced the cancellation of the last two football games of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The St. Landry Parish School Board reports that a player on the OHS football team has tested positive for COVID-19, and that "out of an abundance of caution" Opelousas High School has cancelled the remainder of the season according to KATC.

Currently, the COVID-19 positive student as well as the entire team and coaching staff will be in quarantine for the next 14 days while contact tracing is being conducted.

OHS and Breaux Bridge were set to play tomorrow night (11/13/200).

