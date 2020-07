Opelousas Catholic’s Keon Coleman Chooses Kansas

One of the best athletes in the area made a decision on his collegiate future over the Fourth of July Weekend.

Opelousas Catholic High School standout Keon Coleman, arguably the top two-sport star in the area, shared on social media over the weekend that he has verbally committed to Kansas.

Coleman, who will go to Kansas on a football scholarship, will also play basketball for the Jayhawks.

Heavily recruited, Coleman narrowed his choice of schools to South Carolina, Kansas, and Oklahoma last month.

Rated by 247Sports as the #14 receiver in the country, Coleman was offered by Oklahoma and South Carolina in early April, after being offered by Kansas in March.

Coleman has also reportedly been offered football scholarships by such Power Five schools Virginia, Syracuse, Michigan St., Indiana, Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Florida St., Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Oklahoma St., Texas A&M, Penn St., and Wake Forest, as well as Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Tulane, Arkansas St., Grambling St., UTSA, Florida A&M, Houston, Coastal Carolina, ULM, Southern, FIU, and Nicholls St.

A 6-foot-4 guard in basketball, Coleman has reportedly received roundball offers from the likes of UNO, Coastal Carolina, Nicholls St., and McNeese.

Coleman is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.