The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, fresh off of their historic win over 23rd-ranked Iowa St. in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, received great news only one day later.

Louisiana found out on Sunday that they are ranked #21 in this week's Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll, before learning just hours later that they were ranked #19 in this week's AP Poll.

The Amway Coaches Poll, in conjunction with USA TODAY Sports is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at FBS schools.

The Cajuns defeated Iowa St. on Saturday, marking the program's first-ever road win against a Top 25 opponent.

Matt Baker, of the Tampa Bay Times, calls the UL triumph "probably the best win of any team this week" and explains why he voted them at #19 this week.

Louisiana returns to action this Saturday when they travel to Atlanta, Georgia to open up Sun Belt Conference play against the Georgia St. Panthers.

Baker voted LSU at number 8 in his poll this week.