One Sportswriter Thinks UL Football Should Be Ranked Number One

Wow!..the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have certainly gotten the attention of the college football world, and the people who cover it.

Don't believe me? Well, listen to this: one sportswriter, Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman, thinks Louisiana should be the top-ranked team in the country.

His logic is pretty simple. He says the Cajuns have the best win of the season, so they should be number one.

Tramel has two other Sun Belt Conference teams in his personal top ten, listing Arkansas St. sixth and Coastal Carolina eighth. Those two schools, like Louisiana, scored big wins over Big XII opponents last Saturday, with the former defeating Kansas St. and the latter downing Kansas.

The Cajuns recorded, argurably, the biggest win in school history last Saturday, going to Ames, Iowa and upsetting the previous 23rd-ranked Iowa St. Cyclones, 31-14, maring the first time in program history that they captured a road win over a Top 25 foe.

The triumph also vaulted the Cajuns into both of the major Top 25 polls for the first time in school history.

UL, who is a perfect 1-0 on the season, returns to action this Saturday, when they open up Sun Belt Conference play by traveling to Atlanta, Georgia to take on the Georgia St. Panthers, who will be playing their season-opener.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The following Saturday, September 26, Louisiana plays host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in a Sun Belt Conference contestwhich will represent their home opener.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field for that one is also set for 11 a.m.