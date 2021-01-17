One Rare Stat That Will Only Make Saints Fans More Depressed

After their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints 2020 season came to an unfortunate end.

Over the last 4 seasons, the Saints have had incredible regular-season success, but came up short in the playoffs.

The following state shared by ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett will only depress Saints fans more.

Everyone within the Saints organization said it was Super Bowl or bust.

Over time, this season will be appreciated, as the Payton/Brees era already is. But today, and for a while, the 2020 campaign is a failure, and the stat shared by Triplett is another reminder of why.

