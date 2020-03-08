One Free Agent New Orleans Could Use From Every NFC North Team

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the new NFL league year set to begin March 18th, I'll be looking at every division in the league and giving you one free agent that would make sense for the New Orleans Saints to pursue.

As it stands right now the Saints have an estimated amount of cap space of 12,302,100 according to Spotrac.

Today we begin with the NFC North.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Packers don't have a lot of high-priced free agent talent but that might make them a team the Saints could eye when looking into free agents. The player that stands out to me the most wouldn't be a big named player but a guy New Orleans would be able to get cheap in WR Geronimo Allison. Allison is 26 and saw an uptick in production last season seeing more targets than he's ever seen (55) and receptions (34) for 287 yards and two touchdowns. As I said, he's not a sexy name but he's a guy who's been around for a couple of years now, won't cost you more than a couple of million dollars, and could be a guy you could add to your WR stable.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS:

The player I'm looking at from the Vikings is a secondary player in cornerback Mackensie Alexander. Alexander is just 26 years old and had an average year last year but as I mentioned he's a young player who still has more of a ceiling that could still show up. Minnesota was looking for more out of him in 2019 but he didn't produce as well as they had hoped. You would only have to pay him a couple of million dollars and he's an above-average pass rusher who graded out better than fellow Viking's FA to be Trae Waynes. In 2019 he had 32 solo tackles, one interception, was targetted 65 times and allowed 45 receptions.

DETRIOT LIONS:

The lions don't have a lot of attractive free-agent options but I found one that might be of interest to New Orleans in SS Tavon Wilson. This move only makes sense if the Saints are unable to resign Vonn Bell. Wilson is 30 years old and had a decent season in the Detriot secondary in 2019 with an overall pff grade of 71.8 and a coverage grade of 73.7. He recorded 71 solo tackles, no interceptions, and defended five passes. Tavon Wilson would be a decent option for the money he'll demand at only a couple of million dollars.

CHICAGO BEARS:

There are some big-name free-agents available from the Bears that you probably know namely, CB Prince Amukamara and LB Danny Trevathan. However, there's one guy who you don't know that you should get familiar with if you're a Saints fan and would like some OLB help in Nick Kwiatkoski. Kwiatkoski had the best year of his young career in 2019, he's 27, played in all 16 games with eight starts, a pick, career highs with four passes defended, three sacks, 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three QB hits. If AJ Klien leaves via free agency this might be a good choice that you wouldn't have to pay a lot of money to replace him. Pro Football Focus rated him as a 72.6 overall but he excelled in pass-rushing grading out at nearly 82 and almost a 70 grade in pass coverage.

