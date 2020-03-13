One Free Agent New Orleans Could Use From Every NFC East Team

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the new NFL league year set to hopefully begin March 18th, I'll be looking at every division in the league and giving you one free agent that would make sense for the New Orleans Saints to pursue.

As it stands right now the Saints have an estimated amount of cap space of 12,302,100 according to Spotrac.

Today we talk about the NFC East.

DALLAS COWBOYS

As we've discussed before and as you know the Saints desperately need reinforcements when it comes to their wide receiver group and Dallas can offer a good one in Randall Cobb. New Orleans could use a solid slot receiver, Cobb isn't what he was in his prime during his tenure in Green Bay but last year he showed that he can be healthy playing in 15 games. Not only healthy but effective in his slot receiver role collecting the most yards he's had in a season since 2015 (828 yards). He'll be 30 this coming season and had a pff grade of 70 last year which would be a higher grade than any other grade a secondary Saints wide receiver had last season.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Wide receivers seem to be a theme here early in our look at the NFC East, the Giants weren't a very good football team in 2019 and don't have great free-agent options. There is one receiving option that I think would be similar to Randall Cobb in the form of Cody Latimer. Now, I'm not saying Latimer is as good as Cobb because he certainly is not by any stretch but he had his best season as a pro in 2019 and you can hope he's somebody who's a late bloomer, he's 28. He had 24 receptions for 300 yards, two touchdowns, graded out at nearly a 70 on pff, and his QB had a 92 passer rating when targeting him.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Alright, let's get off the wide receiver train because let's face it, you or I could have played receiver for the Eagles last year with how banged up that group was. So, let's take a look at a player that's intriguing along the defensive line in DT Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan is a solid player and if the Saints don't retain David Onyemata he could be a respectable replacement as a depth piece along that DL. He played in 10 games last season recording 10 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, nine QB hurries, and eight stops. Finally, he would only cost a couple of million as he made just two million last season.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

With Drew Brees back in the mix with the Saints, we understand that protecting him will be of the utmost importance. We also know that there's a good chance that guard Andrus Peat won't be back and that'll leave a giant-sized hole on the offensive line in front of Brees. Therefore, I'm suggesting that New Orleans target three-time Pro Bowler guard Brandon Scherff. He's coming off a couple of injury-riddled seasons even though he was a Pro Bowler last season he's 28 and is right in his prime. If there's someone from the NFC East that the Saints should pony up for it should be Brandon Scherff.

