One Couple, Two Boats and A Failed Marriage Proposal [VIDEO]

Here comes another failed marriage proposal.

Watch as a man asks for his girlfriend's hand in marriage, while both standing on a boat.

The woman in the video below is overcome with excitement and accidentally puts the boat that she is on into drive, knocking her soon-to-be finance' into the water.

I hope that no one was injured here, but this doesn't look good. As for the ring, I don't know if it made it onto her finger or into the water.

If all is well, I hope that they have this video on loop at their wedding reception.