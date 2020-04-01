On This Day in Baseball: The Milwaukee Brewers Franchise Was Born

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On this day 50 years ago in Major League Baseball, a franchise crumbled as another one was about ready to be born.

The team who was folding up shop due to bankruptcy were the Seattle Pilots after their lone season in 1969 in which they finished with a record of 64-98 under manager Joe Schultz.

Statistically, the team was led by left fielder Tommy Davis who hit .271 with 52 runs, 80 RBI's, 29 doubles, and six home runs.

Pitching wise they were terrible in the starting rotation with no starter having less than a 4.16 ERA. Gene Brabender led the way with a 13-14 record, a 4.36 ERA over 202 innings pitched and threw seven complete games.

Once the team went bankrupt it was purchased by a group spearheaded by Milwaukee businessman and commissioner to be Bud Selig. On the very next day, April 2nd tickets went on sale for Milwaukee Brewers Baseball and a new team was born.

Here's a little extra history lesson on the Seattle Pilots via the Seattle Channel:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook