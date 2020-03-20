On This Day in Baseball: Roberto Clemente Inducted Into HOF

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On this date in baseball history, one of the greatest players who's ever played the game was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

47 years ago today in 1973 Roberto Clemente was enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Clemente played 18 years in Major League Baseball all with the Pittsburgh Pirates (1955-1972). He racked up exactly 3,000 hits, scored 1,416 runs, accounted for 1,305 RBI's, clubbed 440 doubles, and was a 12-time All-Star winning the 1966 MVP. He also won 12 straight Gold Gloves from 1961-1972.

In addition, unfortunately, Clemente was inducted three months after his death when he was in a plane crash delivering relief supplies to victims affected by an earthquake in Nicaragua.

His final career regular-season hit for number 3,000 came in the final game of the 1972 season when he doubled off of New York Mets starter John Matlack on September 30th.

Enjoy this segment from MLB on the legacy of Roberto Clemente:

