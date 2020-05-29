On This Day in Baseball: Rickey Henderson the AL Stolen Base King

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Rickey Henderson, a baseball icon, a model of consistency and longevity as he played 25 years in the Majors and until he was an astounding 44 years old.

On this day in 1990, Henderson found himself in a tie with baseball legend Ty Cobb for the American League's All-Time stolen base leader at 892 stolen bases.

The Oakland A's were facing the Toronto Blue Jay's on this day and with Rickey leading off he went 2-4 with a double and a triple. In addition, after his double, he swiped third-base off of pitcher David Wells and catcher Greg Myers. It was his only steal of the contest but his 22nd of the young season and more importantly number 893 in his career to officially break the tie with Ty Cobb and stand alone at the top of the stolen base mountain. However, the A's would lose this game 2-1 to the Jays.

During that 1990 season, Henderson had the best season of his career hitting for a .325 average, scoring 119 runs, smacking 33 doubles, clubbing 28 dingers, driving 61 runs, and stealing 65 bases. He would also go onto make his ninth All-Star team and win his lone MVP of his career.

For his career, Henderson hit .279 with 3,055 hits, 297 home runs, 2,295 runs scored, he drove in 1,115 runs, stole an incredible 1,406 bases, and had a .401 on-base percentage. Over his 25 year career, he played for nine different franchises.

