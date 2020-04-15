On This Day in Baseball: Jackie Robinson Made His Debut

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"I figured that someday I'd have to meet my Maker and that he'd ask me why I didn't let that boy play. I was afraid that if I told him it was because he was black, that wouldn't be sufficient."

Those were the words of former Major League Baseball Commissioner Happy Chandler talking about allowing Jackie Robinson to play in the Majors. There had been a rule in place and upheld by former MLB Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

On this day in 1947, Jackie Robinson made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field against the Boston Braves.

Robinson went hitless in three at-bats but the Dodgers would win the game 5-3 on that day.

The Georgia native would play 10 years in the show, all for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was a career .311 hitter, scored 947 runs, had 734 RBI's, stole 197 bases, recorded a .409 OBP, clubbed 137 home runs, and collected 1,518 hits.

