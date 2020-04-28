On This Day in Baseball History: Orioles Lose 21 Straight

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On this day 31 years ago the Baltimore Orioles set a Major League record for losing 21 straight games to begin the 1988 season.

To lose their 21st straight game they lost to the Minnesota Twins on this day 4-2 and the team would end up with a 54-107 record.

It's sort of surprising that this team lost so many games with the likes of Cal Ripkin Jr, Eddie Murray, and Fred Lynn but when you look at the pitchers they were terrible.

In fact, none of the Orioles pitchers won more than eight games (Jeff Ballard and reliever Dave Schmidt was the only one with a winning record at 8-5).

The team had two managers that year, Cal Ripkin Sr. and Frank Robinson and the team ended up being outscored that season by 239 runs. Ouch.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook