On This Day in Baseball: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s HR Record

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On this day in 1974, Hank Aaron accomplished one of the most significant feats in all of baseball when he took Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers deep to left field for his 715th career home run.

This home run was of such significance because he came into the game tied with the legend Babe Ruth for the All-Time record for home runs at 714.

Enjoy this beautiful blast from the past via Super 70s Sports on Twitter:

So much significance with that blast and he ended his career with 755 home runs. That record stood for 33 years when Barry Bonds broke it but to some, he's still the true home run king.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook