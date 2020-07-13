On This Day in Baseball: Early Wynn Grabs Win 300 for Cleveland

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On this date in 1963, the Cleveland Indians took on the Kansas City A's in which 43-year-old Early Wynn would get the start for the Indian's against Moe Drabowsky for the A's.

Cleveland would stake the wily vet to a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 5th and Wynn was able to get out of the inning just barely with the lead intact after giving up three runs at 5-4.

Reliever Jerry Walker would enter in the sixth inning and finish things off for the Indians for a 7-4 victory. With the victory, Wynn recorded the 300th in his career which is a major milestone for a pitcher.

What's interesting about his 300th win is that it was the last of his career and his lone win during the 1963 season. He finished the season 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA where he pitched in 20 games and started five.

However, throughout his career, he was an incredibly successful pitcher racking up 20+ wins in four separate seasons, won a Cy Young Award in 1959 at his age 39-year-old season for the Chicago White Sox. During that season he was 22-10 with a 3.17 ERA over an impressive 255+ innings and 37 starts.

In addition, he was a seven-time All-Star and made six straight from 1955-1960 seasons. The first half was with the Cleveland Indians and the second half was with the White Sox.

Early Wynn spent 10 years in Cleveland, eight with Washington, and five with Chicago. He is also a Hall of Famer with career statistics of 300 wins against 244 losses, a 3.54 ERA, and a 1.329 WHIP.

