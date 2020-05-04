On This Day in Baseball: Bob Shaw Balks His Way Out of a Game

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

What's the Major League record for balks in a single game by one player?

That would be starting pitcher for the Milwaukee Braves Bob Shaw in 1963 facing the Chicago Cubs and he balked five times during his four-plus innings pitched on this day 57 years ago.

During the third inning of this contest, Shaw issued a walk to Cubs' left fielder Billy Williams and then proceeded to balk three straight times to allow Williams to score.

Williams would last until only the fifth inning when he was ejected for arguing with the umpire about whether or not he was actually balking.

Shaw was a solid Big League pitcher as he spent his eleven-year career with seven different teams (CHW 4 years, SFG 3 years, NYM, MLN, DET 2 years each, and then one year each with the Kansas City Athletics and CHC) and compiled an overall record of 108-98. In addition, he pitched to a respectable 3.52 ERA, had 55 complete games, 14 shutouts, and 32 saves.

