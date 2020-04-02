On This Day in Baseball: 1995 Work Stoppage Ends

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

No sports is no fun and more specifically no baseball is no fun. We haven't not seen Major League Baseball played since the MLB work stoppage during the 1994 season that bled into the 1995 season. That is until this season due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

On this day in 1995, the players' strike, which lasted 234 total days with 275 games canceled including the 1994 Fall Classic, ended when baseball owners accepted the players' offer to return to work.

The cancelation of the 1994 season was devastating to all fans and even more so to some specific players and one specific team.

The team that it most effected were the Montreal Expos who at the time the season was canceled had the best record in baseball at 74-40 with the lowest payroll in baseball. The only time the Expos would ever qualify for the playoffs would be the 1981 season.

In terms of players, it affected most San Fransisco Giants Matt Williams was in hot pursuit of Roger Maris' then record 61 home runs with 43 and 47 games to play.

San Diego Padres Tony Gwynn was looking to become the first player in MLB history to hit .400 in a season since Ted Williams accomplished the feat, Gwynn was hitting .393.

Cleveland Indians second baseman Carlos Baerga wasn't able to extend his record two-year streak of hitting 20 home runs, 200 hits, and 100 RBI's.

Here's a look back at the strike via Dawson Wright:

