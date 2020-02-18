On The Turf With Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball: Hayden Cantrelle Homerun

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Welcome to my brand new segment for this 2020 Ragin' Cajuns Baseball season where we breakdown the biggest plays and moments that matter the most from week to week.

This weekend was opening weekend and it, of course, didn't go the way the Cajuns would have hoped, especially offensively.

However, Hayden Cantrelle was able to ambush Louisiana Tech's starter on Saturday, Jonathan Fincher for a solo homerun.

Here's a look at how/why Cantrelle was able to go big fly from this weekend:

