Ole Miss Hires Jamie Trachsel as Softball Coach

The Ole Miss Rebels hired a new softball coach last week.

Ole Miss hired former Minnesota head coach Jamie Trachsel as its new head coach.

Trachsel went 102-40-1 in her two-plus seasons at Minnesota.

The Gophers went 41-17 in 2018, Trachsel’s first season at Minnesota, and 46-14 in 2019, including a trip to the Women’s College World Series, the first in school history.

Minnesota was 15-9-1 before the remainder of this season was canceled, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Trachsel replaces interim Ole Miss coach Ruben Felix, who took over in December after Mike Smith, who is a former head coach at McNeese St., resigned after five seasons.

Ole Miss went 12-13 this season.

Prior to her tenure at Minnesota, Trachsel was the head coach of North Dakota St. for six seasons (2011-2016), and Iowa St. for one year (2017).

In 9-plus seasons as a head coach, Trachsel has compiled an overall record of 346-184-1.