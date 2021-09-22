Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has always felt unorthodox in the world of college football.

He does things differently than the masses.

At times it has made him a pariah, or gotten him fired on the tarmac, and at other times it has helped him win a National Championship, or land a highly touted recruit.

In today's world of college athletes, every member of a coaching staff utilized social media. Some do it better than others.

Scour across social media pages of head coaches, and you'll find they follow a ton of players. The ones on their team, and the ones they hope to have on their team someday.

Scour across Kiffin's Instagram page, and you'll see he only follows one.

Arch Manning is the #1 ranked recruit in the class of 2023.

The quarterback is the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Saints legendary quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew of Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning and former Giants star QB Eli Manning.

He's currently a junior at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

Arch does not have a known Twitter account. His only public account is Instagram, something Kiffin is well aware of.

The 20 College Programs With The Most Players on NFL Rosters in 2021

Ten Most Iconic Uniforms in College Sports

The Ten Oldest FBS College Football Stadiums

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders