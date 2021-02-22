The Shack is Back

Yes, RadioShack still exists. The retailer was founded in 1921 and even though the storefronts are no longer seen in as many U.S. neighborhoods as back in the 80s and 90s, RadioShack is still alive and well in 2021.

RadioShack Corporation is currently owned by Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), which includes the website, 500 independently owned authorized dealer stores and a supplier of parts for HobbyTown.

Remember the RadioShack "battery of the month" club? Those were the days!

Let's take a walk down memory lane with the oldest known RadioShack commercials in chronological order starting from 1970.

Over 30 vintage RadioShack commercials