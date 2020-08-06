Olde Tyme Grocery recently got some incredible news. The folks at tripadvisor.com sent them a notification letting them know they are now rated in the top 10% of restaurants...in the entire world!

Olde Tyme Grocery posted the great news from tripadvisor.com to their Facebook page saying "Wow! Thanks to all our customers and fans for being so supportive!"

Pretty incredible to be consistently rated so high it earned them a spot in the top 10% of restaurants in the entire world.

Congratulations Olde Tyme Grocery!