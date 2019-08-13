Old Coyote Blues To Become Mongolian Grill

Restaurants come and go in all towns. But, when Coyote Blues on Johnston St in Lafayette closed a while back, I'll admit, I was very sad.

Why? Well, they had the best seafood chimichanga that I've ever had in my life.

But we move on and so is the building that housed the once-popular Lafayette eatery.

According to Developing Lafayette, a new Mongolian Grill will be opening up at the location at 5741 Johnston St.

While it's not official that it will be a Mongolian Grill, according to public records, a company called GLS Mongolian Grill is renovating the former Tex Mex restaurant.

If this is true, it would be the Hub City's second such restaurant joining Khan Mongolian Grill on W Pinhook Rd.

Very little information is really known about this forthcoming restaurant. Hopefully, we know something soon and we'll be sure to pass along to you.