Oklahoma St. Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus Following Protest

A linebacker for a Power Five school recently tested positive for Coronavirus following a protest concerning the death of George Floyd.

Oklahoma St.'s Amen Ogbongbemiga, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last year, shared on social media on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ogbongbemiga, who will be a senior this fall, compiled 100 tackles in 2019, ranking him sixth in the Big XII, including 15.5 tackles for loss.

Ogbongbemiga, who was one of 30 Oklahoma St. players to return to campus on Monday, will be quarantined and retested on Friday.