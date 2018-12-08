Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy

For the second consecutive year, an Oklahoma Sooners quarterback hoisted up the Heisman Trophy after winning the prestigious award, given to college football's best player.

One year after Baker Mayfield won the award, Sooner QB Kyler Murray took home the Heisman.

Murray's numbers are worthy of the Heisman, having throw for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions, along with 892 yards rushing and 11 TDs on the ground.

Murray edged out quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State.

While Murray follows in Mayfield's footsteps as a Heisman winner, he's expected to walk a different path after this year's college football playoff.

Mayfield was the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft last year. Murray was the #9 overall pick in the MLB draft this year, selected by the Oakland A's.

Despite having a year of eligibility remaining at OU, or a likely first round selection in the NFL Draft next spring, Murray's plan is to pursue his professional baseball career.

Bo Jackson and Vic Janowicz are the only other former Heisman Trophy winners to playoff professional baseball, though Jackson played in the NFL as well.