Official Mardi Gras Info From Lafayette City Police

Rule #1 for Carnival season, don't do anything stupid. Now that we've got that out of the way, Happy Mardi Gras! Lafayette City Police, Sheriff's Department, Louisiana State Police, and every other law enforcement agency in Acadiana wants you to be safe before, during, and after the festivities.

Lafayette City Police has a comprehensive guide for Mardi Gras Information and Safety. Some of the info is below, but most of it is just plain common sense. Here are some of the important things to know before you head out on the parade route.

Lost and Found Children: Can be brought to any police officer along the parade route, or to any of the command posts

Acadian Ambulance Service will have ambulance units stationed along the parade route. Citizens needing medical assistance should notify one of the police officers along the parade route or report to the nearest police command post.

The following will be prohibited along the parade route: Any product that is manufactured for the purpose of being thrown against a hard surface or stepped on to make a popping noise: such as, snaps, pops, and cracker balls; silly string; animals; rollerblading; whips; glass containers; No flashing (exposing oneself), and throwing items back at float riders. Entering the barricaded areas during the parades is not allowed and strictly enforced.

No parking will be allowed along the parade route, on the streets or sidewalks. The city parking garage on Vermilion Street will not be open on Mardi Gras Day. Parking at Blackham Coliseum (inside the fenced area) will be limited to floats and people picking up band members and other parade participants.