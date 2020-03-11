Offense Rules the Day as UL Softball Overpowers Sam Houston State

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It was all offense all the time out at Lamson Park Wednesday evening on the Louisiana side as the Cajuns put up a combine 34 runs during their doubleheader against Sam Houston State.

Conversely, the Bearkats of Sam Houston were held scoreless through both games.

Game one the Cajuns won 19-0 in which they homered three times, Julie Rawls with a three-run shot and Carrie Boswell with a solo shot in the first inning. Then, the big blow came from freshman Taylor Roman who delivered a grand slam in the third inning to give Louisiana a 10-0 lead at the time.

Altogether in that third inning, UL scored 13 runs. Relief pitcher Regan Dunn couldn't find the strike zone in that inning by walking five batters and allowing six runs.

From there two more runs would be tacked on to put the finishing touches on a win and Summer Ellyson improved to 11-1 on the season. In addition, the team pounded out 13 hits.

In game two Louisiana continued their offensive assault on Bearkat pitching with three more homeruns two of which were drilled by Melissa Mayeux who finished the day with 10 RBI's combined, she entered the day with nine on the season.

Raina O'Neal popped the other long-ball in the bottom of the fourth. All-in-all the team gathered 14 hits and won 15-0.

Megan Kleist got the start and all she did was fire a no-hitter striking out six.

With the two victories tonight the Cajuns improved to 18-6 on the season. They'll be back at Lamson Park this weekend for a Sun Belt series with Appalachian State.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook