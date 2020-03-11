Off The Turf With Ragin’ Cajuns Softball: Sarah Hudek [VIDEO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's as much anticipation surrounding this Ragin' Cajuns Softball team and season as we've seen in a while. This season I wanted to bring you behind the scenes with the players to get to know them on a more personal level.

Every week I'll be talking to a different player regarding their stance or pitching delivery and what makes it unique to them, their journey through softball, their approach to the game and much more.

This week we chop it up with senior OF and sometimes first baseman Sarah Hudek.

