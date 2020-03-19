Off The Turf With Ragin’ Cajuns Softball: Julie Rawls [VIDEO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's as much anticipation surrounding this Ragin' Cajuns Softball team and season as we've seen in a while. This season I wanted to bring you behind the scenes with the players to get to know them on a more personal level.

With the outbreak of coronavirus this week might be our last week for the 2020 season. However, with this segment I wanted to bring you a unique look at each player's stance or pitching delivery and what makes it unique to them, their journey through softball, their approach to the game and much more.

This week we chop it up with senior catcher Julie Rawls.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook