Oden Pierce Commits to UL Football

A prep standout from St. Tammany Parish will apparently be a part of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the 2021 college football season and beyond.

Oden Pierce, who currently attends Mandeville High School, located in Mandeville, Louisiana, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker, Pierce was also coveted for his ability to contribute mostly as a long snapper, a duty that could help him see significant playing time at the collegiate level.

Pierce is expected to join the Cajuns as a preferred walk on.

Louisiana offered Pierce last weekend.

Pierce was also reportedly offered by Tulane.

Pierce is expected to graduate high school this spring.