Odell Beckham Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury

Has the 2020 NFL season come to an end for former LSU star and current Cleveland Browns standout receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.?

We certainly hope that's not the case, but the early speculation doesn't sound good.

Currently in his 7th NFL season, Beckham left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering what looked to be a serious knee injury. Shortly after the game, which the Browns won, 37-34, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the fear is that the injury is serious.

Beckham will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the knee injury.

If the injury is as serious as thought, it would be not only a major blow to Beckham but a major loss to the Browns as well, who are currently 5-2 on the season.

Beckham has been one of the NFL's most electric playmakers since entering the league back in 2014.

The 27-year old Beckham is in his second season with the Browns, after spending the first five years of his career with the New York Giants.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, the 5-foot-11, 198-pound Beckham has compiled 480 career catches for 6,774 yards and 51 touchdowns, while averaging over 14 yards a reception.

A native of Baton Rouge, Beckham went to high school at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, before playing collegiately at LSU, where he named a First-Team All-American in 2013, when he caught 59 passes for 1,152 yards and 8 touchdowns, before leaving after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft, where he was selected with the 12th-overall pick by the Giants in 2014.