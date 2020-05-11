Odds for Each Sun Belt Football Team to Win the SBC in 2020

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 2019 Sun Belt Conference for football was hotly contested between the top two teams, the Mountaineers from Appalachian State in the East and the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana in the West. Both teams had phenomenal seasons, both finished 7-1 in conference play (App. St. defeated LA 17-7 at UL during the regular season), App. went 13-1 overall while UL finished 11-3.

The second annual Sun Belt Title game went the way of the Mountaineers as well, defeating Louisiana 45-38. The Cajuns have always come close but haven't been able to get to the mountaintop so to speak.

The only team to defeat Appalachian State in 2019 was the Georgia Southern Golden Eagles 24-21.

So, who has the best chance of knocking off the Mountaineers come 2020? Who are some sleeper teams? Whose chances look slim? Brett McMurphy, College Football Insider via the Stadium Network shared the odds of each Sun Belt football program according to Las Vegas Super Book on Twitter:

No surprise here that the Mountaineers are again the favorite even without their head coach and top running back returning this year. Also, not surprised that the Cajuns have the second-best odds, Billy Napier's bunch has been knocking on the door since he arrived in Lafayette two seasons ago and they've got their senior leader back at QB and their two best running backs in the mix for one final season.