Of course, if you are an avid horse racing fan and bettor, or even if you take just a modest interest in the sport, you will know that the Breeders’ Cup is coming up very shortly.

The biggest event in all of horse racing, the Breeders’ Cup brings owners, trainers, jockeys, fans, and of course horses in from all over the world for record-breaking purses. This season, it will be held at Del Mar in California on November 5-6, and most horse racing experts think that there will be record numbers of fans through the gates, and record wagers on the races: you only have to look back at the numbers done at Saratoga to see that.

But one week before that, there is the same event for trotters going on all the way across the country, at the spiritual home of that sport: the Big M, Meadowlands Racetrack. The Big M will host the Breeders’ Crown, which is a huge deal for the bettors that like to back the trotters.

The two-day event will feature 12 races, with purses totaling over $6 million and even more in betting numbers, reports Horse.Bet.

“The Meadowlands is synonymous with championship racing,” Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey and New Meadowlands Managing Owner and CEO Jeff Gural told the Hambletonian website last year.

“All of us at the Meadowlands Racetrack are excited to host the Breeders Crown again in 2021,” COO and General Manager Jason Settlemoir said. “The Meadowlands has a long and rich tradition of hosting many of our sports top races so it’s fitting for the Crowns to come back to the Garden State. I would like to thank Mr. Gural, the Hambletonian Society and the SBOA of NJ for entrusting the team at the Meadowlands to showcase our sport’s best.”

One of the better things about the big race, which all bettors should love, is that the favorite has struggled to win over the last few years. That means you are getting more value for your ticket, if you pick the right horses, of course.

The Meadowlands was one of the hardest-hit tracks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this story on the Big M site shows that the track has roared back to life in 2021, and will be ready to host the biggest event of the year.

“The graphic (see attached) and statistics show the damage caused by the worldwide pandemic,” Track Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir said. “It also shows how New Jersey racing has come back strong in 2021.

“So often, it’s hard to quantify results. In this case, it’s obvious that the pandemic knocked us down in 2020 since we were able to conduct only 29 programs through the first half of the year. It’s also obvious that New Jersey racing has gotten back up and put up giant numbers during 2021. Total handle and handle per program through June 30 have increased more than 50 percent since 2018.”

With the Breeders’ Crown at the end of the month, it might be the biggest season in a long time for the New Jersey track.

