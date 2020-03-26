OCHS Star Keon Coleman Gets Two More Power Five Offers

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have some additional competition in their quest to add a local prep standout to one of their future football recruiting classes.

Opelousas Catholic High School standout Keon Coleman, arguably the top two-sport star in the area, tweeted on Wednesday that he has recently received offers from Arizona and Boston College.

On Monday, Coleman shared on social media that he has received college football scholarship offers from Wake Forest and Louisville.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley shared the news on social media last month that Coleman had been officially offered by Louisiana.

A receiver/safety, Coleman first visited UL last spring.

Coleman has also reportedly been offered football scholarships by such schools as Virginia, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Tulane, Arkansas St., Grambling St., UTSA, Syracuse, Florida A&M, Houston, Michigan St., Indiana, Coastal Carolina, ULM, Kansas, Florida St., FIU, and Nicholls St.

A 6-foot-4 guard in basketball, Coleman has reportedly received roundball offers from UNO, Coastal Carolina, Nicholls St., and McNeese.

Currently a junior, Coleman is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.