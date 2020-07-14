Nursing Home Residents and Staff Recreate Album Covers

One good thing the coronavirus pandemic has brought out is a lot of creativity. With many in lockdown, the ideas need to keep coming to prevent boredom. For residents at a nursing home, they are far from bored. They’re ‘rockin’ with ideas. North London’s Sydmar Lodge Care Home has been spending their time re-creating classic album covers. The seniors and the caregivers at the home have been having a lot of fun and getting a lot of attention with their creativity during the pandemic.

Robert Speker, the home’s activities coordinator, posted side-by-side pics of the original album cover and the re-created album covers on Twitter and of course, it has gone viral. According to the New York Post, after the images were posted, Speker received an outpouring of support, and some even suggesting that the nursing home create a calendar with the re-created album cover photos. Many also gave requests for new re-creations for them to make next.

Some examples of the re-creations include Adele’s “21,” where a resident is in the exact same position with the same facial expression. The label reads Vera “93”. Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” was transformed into Martin Steinberg’s “Born in England” with the St. George’s Cross instead of America’s stars and stripes.

After all the success and support for the project, Speker started a GoFundMe called “The Show Must Go On” in hopes to continue funding activities for the seniors that will keep them smiling.