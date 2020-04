A local prep standout at the quarterback position has received a Division I offer.

Parker Seilhan, a student at Notre Dame High School in Crowley, La., reported on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by the Air Force Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Seilhan is a dual-threat quarterback.

Currently a junior, Seilhan is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.