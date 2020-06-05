Notre Dame’s Joe Brown Offered by Arkansas Tech

An area prep standout has been extended an offer to extend his football/academic career by a school in a neighboring state.

Joe Brown, who currently attends Notre Dame High School, located in Crowley, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been officially offered by Arkansas Tech, a Division II university, located in Russellville, Arkansas.

Arkansas Tech, like all NCAA Division II schools, can't offer athletic scholarships, but they can offer roster spots.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker/tight end, Brown is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Brown has also reportedly been offered by Louisiana College.