Not Much Dancing This Year for the Pelicans in NBA Draft Lottery

The New Orleans Pelicans had only about a 1% chance at landing the number one overall pick for a second straight year and on Thursday they stayed in the spot they were originally slotted at, thirteenth.

I'm not exactly sure how the draft will shake out but the Pelicans certainly have a need for a perimeter defender, a solid force down low that can act as a rim protector, and knockdown shooters.

Here's a look at how the entire 2020 NBA Draft Lottery shook out:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detriot Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Pheonix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics

It'll be very interesting to see what kind of player the Golden State Warriors can add to their already stacked team with three All-Star level players on it.

