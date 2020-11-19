Noel Acadien au Village Happening This Year, But With Some Changes
The lights at Acadian Village, also known as Noel Acadien au Village, will be happening this December. That's great news.
Of course, as is with just about everything in 2020, there will be some modifications needed in order to comply with CDC and state guidelines.
First things first, Noel Acadien au Village will run from Friday, December 4 through Wednesday, December 23 at Acadian Village which is located at 200 Greenleaf Drive in Lafayette. Incredibly, this is the 40th year for the lights!
Some of the significant changes this year are that tickets will not be sold at the gate and must be purchased online. When you buy your tickets, you'll have to choose which timeframe you'd like to attend as well.
There are two time options to choose from. This will allow for the facility to be emptied in between and sanitized before the next group arrives.
Below is a list of changes that you should be aware of before visiting the lights this year:
- Tickets will not be sold at the gate and must be purchased online or at local Shop Rite locations. Here is the online link to purchase: https://lafayettelarc.org/
- Times are date and time-specific this year. Please pay careful attention when purchasing your tickets. There are two options when purchasing online tickets:
- Option 1: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Option 2: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
- Visitors who purchase Option 1 will be asked to exit the village at 7:00 pm. Visitors for Option 2 will be allowed entrance at 7:30 pm.
- Temperatures will be taken prior to entry at the gate. Anyone with a temp of 100.4 or above will not be allowed to enter.
- Masks are required for entry.
- Tickets are not required for children 2 and under. All others must purchase a ticket.
- Photos with Santa will still happen. Children cannot sit on Santa's lap this year.
- If you have already purchased a ticket your ticket will be honored. If you have questions regarding your ticket purchase, please reach out to us.