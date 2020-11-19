Noel Acadien au Village Happening This Year, But With Some Changes

The lights at Acadian Village, also known as Noel Acadien au Village, will be happening this December. That's great news.

Of course, as is with just about everything in 2020, there will be some modifications needed in order to comply with CDC and state guidelines.

First things first, Noel Acadien au Village will run from Friday, December 4 through Wednesday, December 23 at Acadian Village which is located at 200 Greenleaf Drive in Lafayette. Incredibly, this is the 40th year for the lights!

Some of the significant changes this year are that tickets will not be sold at the gate and must be purchased online. When you buy your tickets, you'll have to choose which timeframe you'd like to attend as well.

There are two time options to choose from. This will allow for the facility to be emptied in between and sanitized before the next group arrives.

Below is a list of changes that you should be aware of before visiting the lights this year: