Whenever the Major League Baseball season begins, the Mets will be without one of their star pitchers.

The team announced today right hander Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will undergo Tommy John surgery. The operation will be performed on Thursday by Dr. David Altchek.

The 27 year old Syndergaard throws as hard as anyone in the game, hitting 100 mph regularly. He is not expected back before April, 2021 at the earliest.